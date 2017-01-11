Trout Lake open once again for skating

East Vancouver’s Trout Lake has been reopened for skating as temperatures plummet.

Vancouver Park Board announced the opening on Wednesday, several days after it closed the frozen lake amid warmer weather and ice safety concerns.

The lake now has approximately 20 centimetres of ice. Skaters will be using the lake at their own risk, as the area is not supervised.

Vancouver’s cold stretch meant this was the first time in 20 years Vancouver residents were able to skate on Trout Lake when the Park Board opened the lake on Jan. 5.

For the first time in 20 years, the ice is thick enough for skating on Vancouver’s Trout Lake. Lynn Colliar has more.

Meanwhile the cold temperatures have closed the Stanley Park Seawall between Siwash Rock and Lions Gate Bridge. Falling ice from overhead cliffs has created safety concerns.

The Park Board will continue to monitor both situations and will make daily updates through Twitter.

#Seawall update:Closed from Siwash Rock to Lions Gate.Thanks for your patience as we wait for warmer weather&address ice on overhead cliffs. pic.twitter.com/8tF29A4S29 — Vancouver Park Board (@ParkBoard) January 12, 2017