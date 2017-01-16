Vehicle with 2 kids inside stolen from northeast Calgary

Police are searching for suspects after a vehicle was stolen from northeast Calgary on Sunday while two children sat inside.

The vehicle was unlocked and running when it was taken from the 1000 block of McKinnon Drive N.E. at around 5:20 pm.

Police said a woman got into the driver’s seat of the vehicle and took off.

The children, a three-year-old and 15-year-old, were dropped off a short distance later. Both were uninjured.

The car was later recovered in the 3100 block of Rae Crescent S.E.