Spike in crime prompts Calgary police to release dramatic helicopter footage of ‘reckless’ car thefts

Video of cars speeding the wrong direction down busy Calgary streets, trucks fleeing without tires and drivers crashing through fences was released Thursday from Calgary police helicopter surveillance footage.

In what looks like a scene from a Grand Theft Auto game, police said they are showing the video to demonstrate their concern when it comes to stolen vehicles and the risk to the public, police, and even offenders themselves.

“This footage shows just a few examples of the incidents that are occurring more commonly throughout the city,” police said in a statement. “The examples include a vehicle that narrowly misses a pedestrian on a sidewalk, two carjackings and vehicles being driven at high rates of speed, into oncoming traffic and through red lights.”

Police said there were 4,879 stolen vehicle reports in 2016—an increase of 51 per cent from the five-year average. One in four stolen vehicles are taken with the keys inside, police said, adding 14 such thefts happened on Wednesday morning.

Tracking, recovering, investigating and laying charges in stolen vehicle incidents also takes up valuable police resources.

“In addition to the time spent on these calls by specialty resources including HAWCS, District Operations Teams and members from the Canine and Tactical Units, patrol officers are also involved in a stolen vehicle response, preventing them from taking on other priority calls for service,” police said in a statement.

Police are asking Calgarians to help lessen the impact stolen vehicles have on the community by taking the following actions: