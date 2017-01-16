5 dead, several injured after gunman opens fire outside nightclub in Mexico

At least five people were killed and nine others injured early Monday when a gunman opened fire outside the Blue Parrot nightclub in Mexico’s Playa del Carmen resort, during the BPM electronic music festival.

Initial reports said four people were killed during the shooting; however, a Mexican police officer confirmed to the Associated Press a fifth person was killed outside the nightclub, which was hosting an event that was part of the BPM electronic music festival.

The officer who gave the information spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to give details about an ongoing investigation.

The BPM Festival posted a statement saying four people had been killed and 12 injured.

The statement said the attack involved “a lone shooter.”

“We are overcome with grief over this senseless act of violence and we are cooperating fully with local law enforcement and government officials as they continue their investigation,” BPM said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

Witnesses described the scene as “chaotic” on Twitter.

“Apparently there was a shooting at Blue Parrot. We were in the DJ booth at the time. It was total chaos,” said electronic artist Dubfire on Twitter following the shooting.

The Blue Parrot is one of the venues at the 10-day festival in Playa del Carmen, a tourist destination that has largely been spared the violence that has hit other parts of Mexico.

The nationalities of those killed is not yet clear. Global News has reached out to foreign affairs for comment regarding whether any Canadians were harmed during the shooting.