No injuries after fire breaks out in Mexican resort popular among Canadians

Gordon Faria, 48, of Montreal was taking in a theatre show in the Gran Bahia Principe Tulum resort in Mexico‘s Maya Rivieira when a large fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. Friday night.

“We were watching a Michael Jackson show when I heard people at the bar screaming ‘fire!'” Faria told Global News. “I peeked out and saw the straw [structure] on fire, and everybody started running out.”

He said that there were many Canadians in the crowd.

READ MORE: Arrest made in Canadian’s death in Mexico

“During every theatre show they ask the audience who’s from the USA, who’s from Italy, who’s from here or there… and so many people yelled out for Canada. There were lots of Canadians down there,” he said.

A resort employee confirmed to Global News that the area was evacuated due to a fire, and that the resort resumed normal operations Saturday.

The employee didn’t disclose the cause of the fire, but Faria said staff suggested it originated from an electrical issue with a projector.

The resort has 960 rooms, five restaurants and numerous bars, according to its official website.