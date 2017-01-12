Man’s death in Stettler not criminal: Alberta RCMP

The death of a man whose body was found inside a burnt vehicle near Stettler, Alta. last month has been deemed not criminal in nature, RCMP said Thursday.

On Dec. 10, 2016, Mounties were called to a report of a charred vehicle in the town east of Red Deer. The body of a 31-year-old man was found inside.

While the investigation is ongoing, RCMP said the public does not need to be concerned because the man’s death was not criminal.

The man’s name will not be released.