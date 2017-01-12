Toronto man, 18, charged in violent gunpoint sexual assault of teen girl

An 18-year-old Toronto man has been charged in connection with the violent gunpoint sexual assault of a teenage girl in the city’s downtown core late last year.

Toronto police responded to the physical and sexual assault of an 18-year-old girl in the Gerrard Street West and Yonge Street Area around 4:20 a.m. on Nov. 5.

Police said the woman was robbed of her belongings and the suspect was armed with a gun at the time of the alleged attack, before fleeing the area on Gerrard Street.

Hakim El Mozazi, 18, of Toronto, was arrested Tuesday and charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm, robbery with a firearm and six other gun-related charges. He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Monday.

