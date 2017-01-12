Banff store allegedly caught selling pot illegally

RCMP say charges are pending after a store in Banff, Alta., was allegedly found illegally selling marijuana.

According to a Thursday news release, Canna Clinic had been granted a business license in December 2016 which allowed them to sell pot paraphernalia until such time that the sale of recreational marijuana became legalized.

Investigators searched the shop, located on Bear Street, on Tuesday. RCMP said a “substantial amount” of pot and marijuana concentrate was located.

Officers arrested nine people who worked at the shop.