Entertainment
January 12, 2017 2:38 am
Updated: January 12, 2017 2:40 am

Michelle Obama surprises teary well-wishers on ‘The Tonight Show’

271837_10100672125736641_1074734122_o By National Online Journalist  Global News

Michelle Obama became emotional during her final remarks as the first lady of the United States telling young people that they matter and for them to always be focused, determined and empowered.

Michelle Obama surprised teary well-wishers in her final appearance as First Lady on “The Tonight Show” Wednesday night.

People were asked to record messages for her by addressing a portrait. She and Fallon watched on a monitor out of sight.

“Because of you, I know that my race does not define who I am, or what I can accomplish,” said one person.

“Thank you for making me a more confident woman,” said another.

Obama then came out from behind a curtain, surprising the people sending the messages. Some were in tears as she hugged them.

But that wasn’t all that Obama did in her “Tonight Show” appearance. She and Fallon also wrote “thank you” notes while sitting at Fallon’s desk.

Obama was joined on the show by numerous celebrity guests including Dave Chappelle, Jerry Seinfeld and Stevie Wonder, the musical guest.

Wonder serenaded Obama by playing, “Isn’t She Lovely.”

