Michelle Obama brought to tears during final speech, says life’s ‘greatest honour’ was being first lady

In a tearful final address, Michelle Obama thanked Americans for their support throughout her husband’s presidency, adding being first lady has been “the greatest honour” of her life.

“I hope I’ve made you proud,” Obama said, with tears in her eyes and her voice breaking.

The speech marked her final event as first lady, during which she praised American diversity “as not a threat to who we are” but as what “makes us who we are.” Obama also spoke directly to young Americans, urging them to pursue a good education and work hard to achieve their dreams.

She also invoked her husband’s campaign message, urging young people to “lead by example, with hope, never fear.”

The first lady also spoke passionately about young people’s potential, noting everything is possible, “even becoming president,” which could lead to speculation about a future bid for office.

In November, President Obama shut down speculation that his wife might one day run for office. In an interview with Rolling Stone editor Jann Wenner conducted the day after the presidential election, Obama said, “Michelle will never run for office,” adding that she is “too sensible” to want to be in politics.

In the days following the election, thousands of Twitter users took to their timelines to rally for the first lady to run.

Both the President and Mrs. Obama rallied hard for Clinton during the election; however, Clinton also showed admiration and support for the first lady.

“Seriously, is there anyone more inspiring than Michelle Obama?” Clinton said during her campaign.

– With files from The Associated Press