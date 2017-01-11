Alberta RCMP looking for car stolen with Great Pyrenees dog inside

A lot of vehicles get stolen, but this one was taken with a fluffy white dog named “Fatty” in it.

Red Deer RCMP are asking for the public’s help finding the car – and the dog – after they were reported stolen Wednesday afternoon.

Mounties said at 12:30 p.m., a dark grey 2013 Toyota Matrix was reported stolen. It had been left idling in a parking lot on 67 Street. Inside the vehicle was three-year-old “Fatty,” a large, fluffy and white male Great Pyrenees dog.

The dog was wearing a lime green leash at the time.

RCMP say they do not know for certain if the dog is still in the car or if it was let out at the time of theft.

The vehicle is missing a hubcap on the front left and rear right side tires.

The car has an Aberta licence plate with the number BFV 1634.

Anyone who has seen the vehicle or the dog is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP immediately at 403-343-5575.

With files from The Canadian Press