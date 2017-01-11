‘Math is challenging’: Calgary Mayor Nenshi and MP Michelle Rempel engage in Twitter spat

Two high-profile Calgary politicians have become embroiled in a heated social media spat with Conservative MP Michelle Rempel accusing Mayor Naheed Nenshi of making a sexist remark.

It began on the weekend when Rempel and Nenshi sparred on Twitter over the impact of a property tax increase on suburban business owners.

2/ #yyccc needs to have a rethink about this policy. This is not what our city needs right now. https://t.co/hmDJW41Poj — Michelle Rempel, MP (@MichelleRempel) January 8, 2017

1 It's not a "policy"; it's how assessment and poetry tax work under the municipal government act. Everyone has the same tax rate. https://t.co/xVebZUy2jQ — Naheed Nenshi (@nenshi) January 9, 2017

2. When downtown assessments go up, others' taxes go down and vice versa. This year, downtown went way down … https://t.co/xVebZUy2jQ — Naheed Nenshi (@nenshi) January 9, 2017

3. So some businesses outside the core will see larger than normal increases. We have limited powers to shield and we can't run deficits … https://t.co/xVebZUy2jQ — Naheed Nenshi (@nenshi) January 9, 2017

4. But we've set aside a contingency fund in an amount that will effectively cap all small businesses at a maximum 5% increase using savings https://t.co/xVebZUy2jQ — Naheed Nenshi (@nenshi) January 9, 2017

5. What do you suggest we do differently? Your government dealt with recession by running massive deficits but we can't and won't. https://t.co/xVebZUy2jQ — Naheed Nenshi (@nenshi) January 9, 2017

The disagreement escalated two days later when Nenshi told reporters that Rempel didn’t know what she was talking about and that apparently math is challenging.

Rempel, who has an economics degree, tweeted a link to a story with Nenshi’s comments, which she described as “mansplaining.”

The spat evoked memories of an exchange during a 2015 Alberta election debate in which then-premier Jim Prentice made a remark to Rachel Notley about math being difficult.

READ MORE: Analysis shows Prentice took a beating on Twitter over #Mathishard

Nenshi has tweeted that he is sorry he came off as sexist and said he would have said the same thing to a man in political discourse.