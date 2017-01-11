Politics
January 11, 2017 1:22 pm

‘Math is challenging’: Calgary Mayor Nenshi and MP Michelle Rempel engage in Twitter spat

By Staff The Canadian Press

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel asks a question during question period in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Friday, April 22, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
A A

Two high-profile Calgary politicians have become embroiled in a heated social media spat with Conservative MP Michelle Rempel accusing Mayor Naheed Nenshi of making a sexist remark.

It began on the weekend when Rempel and Nenshi sparred on Twitter over the impact of a property tax increase on suburban business owners.

Story continues below
Global News

The disagreement escalated two days later when Nenshi told reporters that Rempel didn’t know what she was talking about and that apparently math is challenging.

Rempel, who has an economics degree, tweeted a link to a story with Nenshi’s comments, which she described as “mansplaining.”

The spat evoked memories of an exchange during a 2015 Alberta election debate in which then-premier Jim Prentice made a remark to Rachel Notley about math being difficult.

READ MORE: Analysis shows Prentice took a beating on Twitter over #Mathishard

Nenshi has tweeted that he is sorry he came off as sexist and said he would have said the same thing to a man in political discourse.
Report an error
Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi
Calgary Politics
Canadian Politics
mansplaining
Math is hard
Mayor Naheed Nenshi
Michelle Rempel
Naheed Nenshi
sexist remark

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News