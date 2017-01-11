2 men found dead inside Vancouver home

Vancouver Police say two men were found dead inside a home on Argyle Street on Tuesday and their deaths are being treated as suspicious.

Officers were called around 4 p.m. to a home in the 6000-block of Argyle Street after receiving a report there were two dead people inside.

Police attended, along with the BC Coroners Service, and determined the two men had died inside the home.

Their deaths are being treated as suspicious, until it is determined otherwise.

The cause of their death is unknown at this time.

More to come.