Donald Trump called Meryl Streep an ‘excellent’ actress in 2015

Personal opinions about actors and actresses may change, but not usually this severely.

Back in 2015, President-elect Donald Trump listed legendary actress Meryl Streep as one of his favourites in Hollywood, which is a completely different take than what he said Monday morning following the Golden Globes.

Trump, 70, claimed Streep, 67, is “overrated” in a series of tweets after the actress called out the soon-to-be-president in her acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award. She didn’t say his name outright, but it was implied who she was talking about. (You can hear Streep’s speech in the video, above.)

Comparing Trump’s presidential run to that of a Hollywood movie, she said what stunned her the most over the past year was when “the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country” mocked a disabled reporter from The New York Times.

Streep was referring to an incident during a Trump campaign rally in November 2015, when Trump ridiculed Times reporter Serge Kovaleski.

“Now the poor guy, you gotta see this guy,” Trump shouted before launching into an impression of Kovaleski, jerking his arms around and holding his hands at a sharp angle in front of his chest.

Kovaleski has arthrogryposis, a congenital condition that affects joint movement.

WATCH BELOW: Donald Trump mocks reporter with disability

“It kind of broke my heart when I saw it,” said Streep. “I still can’t get it out of my head, because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life.”

The morning after the awards, Trump responded to Streep’s speech, calling her a “Hillary [Clinton] flunky.”

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

In an interesting turn of events, a The Hollywood Reporter interview with Trump from a year-and-a-half ago does not match the sentiment in his recent tweets.

When Trump was asked who his favourite actors in Hollywood were, he mentioned Streep.

“Julia Roberts is terrific, and many others,” Trump said at the time. “Meryl Streep is excellent; she’s a fine person, too.”

Trump has yet to address his about-face on Streep, though the actress has actually called herself overrated before.

Vanity Fair dug up an old Emmys acceptance speech from 2004 in which the three-time Oscar winner jokingly chides herself and her ability.

“You know, there are some days when I myself think I’m overrated,” she said at the podium. “But not today.”

The New York Times reported Tuesday that Trump said he’s “not surprised” he’s being chastized by “liberal media people,” and claims he hasn’t heard or seen any footage from the Golden Globes ceremony, including any of Streep’s speech.

WATCH BELOW: Celebrities defend Meryl Streep’s comments against Trump

With files from Nicole Bogart