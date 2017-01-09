Edmonton city councillors’ salaries decrease for 2017

Members of Edmonton city council will earn less in 2017 than they have the previous two years.

Mayor Don Iveson will earn $173,269 this year. He made $177,695 in 2016 and $176,145 in 2015.

Councillors will earn $98,362 this year. They earned $100,873 and $99,994 in 2016 and 2015 respectively.

City council’s salary is calculated using the percentage change in the 12 month average of the Alberta Average Weekly Earnings values from September of the previous year against the same value for the year prior, as reported by Statistics Canada.

The 2017 decrease is 2.49 per cent.

As allowed by the Municipal Government Act and federal Income Tax Act, one third of the mayor and councillors’ salaries is tax exempt.