Man gets 22 years in prison for stealing TV remote control

An Illinois man was sentenced on Wednesday to 22 years behind bars for stealing a universal remote control from an apartment complex’s common area.

According to DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, Eric Bramwell was found guilty on Nov. 9 after a jury spent 25 minutes deliberating burglary charges against the 35-year-old man.

In a statement, the attorney’s office said Bramwell entered the apartment complex on Aug.1, 2015 and stole the TV remote from a common area before fleeing the scene. However, during the theft, Bramwell had left behind a glove that officers used to match Bramwell’s DNA to the state’s convicted felon database.

During his sentencing, prosecutors presented evidence that showed Bramwell had committed similar burglaries at other apartment buildings, including stealing wall-mounted TVs, dating back to 2014.

“Mr. Bramwell’s illegal activity and his history have finally caught up with him,” State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin said in a statement. “Regardless of what was stolen, Mr. Bramwell repeatedly thumbed his nose at the law. He took what he wanted time and time again and expected to avoid the consequences.

“That’s not how it works, as Mr. Bramwell has now found out,” Berlin said.

The attorney’s office said Bramwell was eligible to face up to 30 years in prison for his crimes and under state law, must serve at least half of his 22-year sentence before being eligible for parole.