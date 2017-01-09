Police tape up at East Vancouver home after possible shooting
Police tape is up in an East Vancouver neighbourhood this morning after an incident on West 58 Avenue near Oak Street.
One person was wheeled out of a home on a stretcher around midnight and was rushed to hospital.
There are reports there was a shooting at the house but that has not been confirmed by police.
An investigation is underway and we will update this story when more information is confirmed.
