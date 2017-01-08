Golden Globes 2017 red carpet: The top looks and trends
The Golden Globes are largely considered the red carpet style sweetspot — not as formal as the Oscars, not as wacky as the Grammys. This is the red carpet where celebs have more leeway to test the creative fashion waters (and get a little loopy since they’re served alcohol with the dinner).
This is where you’re most likely to see women in pants — a definite no-no at the more stuffy Oscars. It’s also a launch pad for little known designers (Jennifer Lopez made Zuhair Murad a household name when she wore his peek-a-boo lace design in 2013) and oftentimes our first look at the upcoming spring trends (yellow, exposed shoulders, cleavage and ruffles, to name a few).
Scroll below for the top looks from the Golden Globes 2017 red carpet.
Abreast of the trend
Mandy Moore
Drew Barrymore
Emily Ratajkowski
Jessica Biel
Shiny and bright
Amy Adams
Tracee Ellis Ross
Ruth Negga
Emma Stone
Midnight blue cowboys
Milo Ventimiglia
Sterling K. Brown
Pretty princesses
Lily Collins
Winona Ryder
Mellow yellow
Natalie Portman
Reese Witherspoon
Kerry Washington
