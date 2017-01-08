Golden Globes 2017 red carpet: The top looks and trends

The Golden Globes are largely considered the red carpet style sweetspot — not as formal as the Oscars, not as wacky as the Grammys. This is the red carpet where celebs have more leeway to test the creative fashion waters (and get a little loopy since they’re served alcohol with the dinner).

This is where you’re most likely to see women in pants — a definite no-no at the more stuffy Oscars. It’s also a launch pad for little known designers (Jennifer Lopez made Zuhair Murad a household name when she wore his peek-a-boo lace design in 2013) and oftentimes our first look at the upcoming spring trends (yellow, exposed shoulders, cleavage and ruffles, to name a few).

Scroll below for the top looks from the Golden Globes 2017 red carpet.

Abreast of the trend

Mandy Moore

Drew Barrymore

Emily Ratajkowski

Jessica Biel

Shiny and bright

Amy Adams

Tracee Ellis Ross

Ruth Negga

Emma Stone

Midnight blue cowboys

Milo Ventimiglia

Sterling K. Brown

Pretty princesses

Lily Collins

Winona Ryder

Mellow yellow

Natalie Portman

Reese Witherspoon

Kerry Washington