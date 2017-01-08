1 dead after shooting in Toronto’s downtown

One man is dead after an early morning shooting at Sherbourne Avenue and Queen Street East.

The victim was transported to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

Shooting Update:

The victim has died in hospital@TPSHomicide has taken over the investigation

Anyone with info please call 416-808-5100

^rm — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) January 8, 2017

Police said they received the call for the shooting at 7:45 a.m. ET on Sunday.

The incident happened just outside of a 155 Sherbourne Ave., which is a Toronto Community Housing residence on the city’s east end.

Police said they are looking for one suspect, but don’t have a description.

Queen St. East is closed in both directions between Sherbourne and Berkeley streets for the police investigation.

This marks the first homicide in Toronto for 2017.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto Police 416-808-5100.