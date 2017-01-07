Regina kids celebrate Ukrainian Christmas with door-to-door carolling

It’s Ukrainian Christmas Day, and members of the Ukrainian community are celebrating with the gift of song.

A small group of Ukrainian-Canadian children and their parents braved the frigid temperatures to go door-to-door to 20 homes, singing Christmas carols.

“This is our tradition and we try to keep our tradition. It’s very nice that they, the small children take part in this carolling,” the Ukrainian Orthodox Church’s Father Paul explained.

The carolling is an annual holiday tradition for Ukrainians. Members of the community said it’s important to keep the custom alive, especially among youths.

“It’s just very important because I think all of the families would want these young ones, in Ukrainian clothes to come… to bring up the spirit of Christmas. [It’s] much better,” Andre Andrusyak said.

Canada is home to the third largest Ukrainian population in the world, behind Ukraine and Russia.

In Saskatchewan, Ukrainians make up about 13 per cent of the population. Members of the community said it’s a hands-on lesson for the youths – a way to embrace Ukrainian culture.

“Carolling is fun in general and I get to go with my friends so it’s better,” said 13-year-old caroler Sofiia Vasiutynsk.

Vasiutynsk and her family came to Regina five years ago. She said the singing is a way to remain fluent in her native tongue.

“Just so we won’t forget the language, so we can speak it and so other people can get to know what this [carolling] is about,” she said.

The group said they plan on carolling for four hours around the city.