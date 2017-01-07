Nova Scotia newcomers learn how to adapt to winter through program

Newcomers to Nova Scotia picked up tips and tricks on preparing for cold weather Saturday thanks to an educational program.

“It’s extremely important to know how to dress for the weather here in Nova Scotia. We have wet weather, we have cold weather, and we have wet and cold weather,” said Heidi Verheul, organizer of the Winter Walk & Gear Talk.

The Sierra Club Canada (Atlantic Chapter) partnered with the Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia for the program.

READ MORE: Calgary kids give warm winter welcome to young refugees

Two people attended and got to go on a three-kilometre guided walk along McIntosh Run Community Trail in Spryfield, N.S.

They also learned about how to dress warm.

Participant Praise Mugisho moved to Canada from Uganda in July 2016. She said she had never seen snow beforehand.

READ MORE: Former refugees say Canadian winters can be a shock for newcomers

“The first time I saw it, I was very curious,” Mugisho said.

It did take some time to get used to the snow, but she said it makes her happy.

“Don’t be afraid,” Mugisho said was her message to other newcomers getting used to winter in Canada. “Snow is funny.”