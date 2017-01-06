Confusion over stat holiday leads to Saskatoon parking ticket refund

Saskatoon motorists who paid for parking or received a ticket on Jan. 2 will be able to collect a refund at city hall starting next Monday, according to city officials.

A City of Saskatoon spokesman said all pay parking stall tickets issued are being cancelled after many drivers were confused about Jan.2 being a statutory holiday or not.

Many people received the day off from work, since New Year’s Day fell on the weekend.

The city generally doesn’t require drivers to pay for parking on statutory holidays.

Tickets given for illegal parking will not be refunded.