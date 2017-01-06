Fort Lauderdale airport shooting: Esteban Santiago identified as shooter

Esteban Santiago has been identified as the alleged gunman that killed at least five people and wounded at least eight others in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Florida Senator Bill Nelson told MSNBC that Santiago had a military ID and handgun with him when he allegedly opened fire inside Terminal 2, which serves Delta Air Lines and Air Canada. It’s still unclear if the ID belonged to Santiago or to someone else.

“He was carrying a military ID, what that indicates – it could be somebody else’s, it could be not a current one, so that we don’t know,” Nelson told MSNBC.

Broward Police Commissioner Chip LaMarca said the shooter was a passenger on a Canadian flight with a gun. It’s not clear, however, which flight he was on or where he boarded the plane.

“He checked his bag and took the gun from baggage and went into the bathroom to load it,” LaMarca said in a statement. “He came out shooting people in baggage claim,”

Broward County officials said the shooter had been taken into custody “without incident.”

“The shooter in custody, he is unharmed, no law enforcement fired any shots, the subject is being interviewed by a team of FBI agents and Broward County homicide detectives,” Sheriff Scott Israel told reporters Friday afternoon.

Alaskan court records show an Esteban Santiago, born March 16, 1990, had lived in Anchorage since 2014.

He has a criminal history there for minor traffic infractions including operating a vehicle without insurance and a broken tail light. In January 2016, Santiago was charged with one count of fourth-degree assault and another for property damage over $50.

Anchorage Police Department (APD) spokesperson Jennifer Castro confirmed to CBS-affiliate KTVA that ‘Esteban Santiago Ruiz’ is a resident of Anchorage

“APD is aware that the suspected shooter at the Ft. Lauderdale airport has been identified as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago Ruiz who is currently an Anchorage resident,” APD spokesperson Jennifer Castro in an email statement.

“APD is working with the Joint Terrorism Task Force with the FBI to provide any investigative support they might need.”

Global Affairs Canada says it is closely monitoring the situation.

“We are in contact with local authorities and stand ready to provide consular assistance to Canadian citizens if needed,” Global Affairs said in a statement. “No further information is available at this time.”

President Barack Obama was briefed on the shooting, according to the White House.

President-elect Donald Trump says he is monitoring the situation in Florida and has spoken with Florida Gov. Rick Scott.

“Monitoring the terrible situation in Florida. Just spoke to Governor Scott. Thoughts and prayers for all. Stay safe!” Trump tweeted.

