Fort Lauderdale airport shooting: What Canadian travellers need to know

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, a popular gateway for Canadians heading to Florida, was thrown into chaos Friday afternoon when a shooting left five people dead and more wounded in Terminal 2’s baggage area.

While the shooting suspect, 26-year-old Esteban Santiago has been taken into custody, operations at the airport are suspended, “and will be for an extended period of time,” the airport tweeted.

READ MORE: 5 dead, 8 injured in Fort Lauderdale airport shooting in Florida

Some flights have been diverted to other Florida airports in the meantime.

The Federal Aviation Authority has instituted a ground stop for all flight headed for the airport. Travellers with plans to land at or depart from the airport are encouraged to check with their airline before their flight.

WATCH: Hundreds stream of out Fort Lauderdale airport following shooting

Global Affairs Canada said in an email it is monitoring the situation, and did not offer information on whether any Canadians had been injured or killed in the attack.

Consular assistance is available to Canadians in the area, who are urged to contact friends and family to let them know they’re safe.

“Canadian citizens requiring emergency consular assistance should contact the Consulate General of Canada in Miami,” a Global Affairs statement read.

#US: shooting has occurred in #FtLauderdale airport. Airport is currently closed. Verify your travel plans https://t.co/Bx6aikq2WX 1/3 — travel.gc.ca (@TravelGoC) January 6, 2017

Multiple carriers servicing Canada had planes on the ground at the time of the shooting.

Passengers of a departing Air Canada flight had to flee the plane onto the tarmac, while two flights arriving from Montreal and Toronto were being held off-gate, as the terminal remained closed.

READ MORE: Fort Lauderdale airport shooting: Esteban Santiago identified as shooter

“Thankfully all our customers and employees are reported accounted for and safe,” said an Air Canada spokesperson in an email to Global News.

Any passengers with plans to travel with Air Canada to or from Fort Lauderdale Friday or Saturday can change their flights, for free, online.

“We have implemented a rebooking policy for passengers travelling today or tomorrow.”

WATCH: Police confirm shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport; 5 dead

Meanwhile, WestJet had a plane on the tarmac waiting to take off for Ottawa.

“For all other operations we are waiting to see how the situation unfolds,” a WestJet spokesperson said in an email.

– This post will be updated as more information becomes available.