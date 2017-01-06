World
January 6, 2017 1:20 pm

Police responding to shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida

frisk-mug By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Shooting reported at Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida

Police in Florida are responding to reports of a shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Police responded to the report of a shooting inside the airport just before 1 p.m.

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer tweeted from the airport, claiming that “shots have been fired” and “everyone is running.”

It’s unclear if anyone has been injured as a result of the shooting.

More to come.

