Police responding to shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida
Police in Florida are responding to reports of a shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
Police responded to the report of a shooting inside the airport just before 1 p.m.
Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer tweeted from the airport, claiming that “shots have been fired” and “everyone is running.”
It’s unclear if anyone has been injured as a result of the shooting.
More to come.
