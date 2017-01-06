Police responding to shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida

Police in Florida are responding to reports of a shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Police responded to the report of a shooting inside the airport just before 1 p.m.

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer tweeted from the airport, claiming that “shots have been fired” and “everyone is running.”

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

It’s unclear if anyone has been injured as a result of the shooting.

