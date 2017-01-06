Hundreds stranded at Trudeau Airport, flights cancelled after Fort Lauderdale shooting

Story highlights Update: Air Canada is offering free re-booking for passengers who missed their flights.

Flights to and from Fort Lauderdale airport have been cancelled following the mass shooting Friday afternoon.

READ MORE: 5 dead, 8 injured in Fort Lauderdale airport shooting in Florida

Hundreds of passengers ready to board their flights were turned around and left waiting at Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport in Montreal.

Some told Global News they were forced to book hotels until the situation is resolved.

READ MORE: Fort Lauderdale airport shooting: What Canadian travellers need to know

Flights to #FortLauderdale cancelled by @AirCanada. There also appears to be increased security.Agent said they were told 'be more vigilant' pic.twitter.com/9tjzbTZ1GK — Gloria Henriquez (@GloriaMTL) January 6, 2017

The two cancelled Air Canada flights were AC1608 and AC1608 scheduled for 4:15 p.m. and 5:50 p.m., respectively.

Fort Lauderdale airport remains closed and flights have been cancelled for the remainder of the day. #FLL 3/5 Story continues below — Air Canada (@AirCanada) January 6, 2017

The airline is offering free re-booking for passengers who missed their flights.

Security at Montreal’s airport was also increased, an agent said that they were told to “be more vigilant.”

Montreal Police were on site with dogs checking for anything suspicious.

READ MORE: Fort Lauderdale airport shooting: Esteban Santiago identified as shooter