RCMP asking for help in solving NS cold case

RCMP continue to ask the public for help solving the homicide of Andrea King, 18.

Jan. 1, 2017 marked the 25th anniversary of King’s disappearance. The teen flew to Halifax from New Westminster, B.C., with plans of travelling and working in Nova Scotia.

She was last heard from on Jan. 1, 1992, when she called a family member in British Columbia from the Halifax Stanfield International Airport to tell them that she arrived safely and would call them back the following day with an address where she would be staying. She was never heard from again.

King’s family reported her missing to the RCMP in Surrey, B.C., on Jan. 4, 1992. Police say despite a year-long missing person investigation that took place in both Halifax and New Westminster, no trace of Andrea was found.

The skeletal remains of King were located in a wooded area in Lower Sackville, near the Sackville Business Park on Dec. 22, 1992.

Her case has been added to the Nova Scotia Reward for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

RCMP are asking anyone who has information about this case to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

