82-year-old woman pushed to ground, has purse and car stolen as she was leaving church

Red Deer RCMP are looking for a man who is believed to have pushed and robbed an elderly woman as she was leaving church.

In a news release Thursday, RCMP said the 82-year-old woman was leaving the Gaetz Memorial Church in downtown Red Deer Jan. 1, when she was pushed to the ground and had her purse and her vehicle stolen.

RCMP said they searched the area and did not locate the suspect, but did find the woman’s car abandoned a short time later.

The woman was driving a grey Pontiac and was not injured in the incident.

Police have released surveillance photos of the crime scene and are searching for the suspect, who is described as tall and stocky with short brown hair with a longer strip on the top. He was wearing a white coat with the letters “L.A” in blue on the back. The right sleeve was white and the left sleeve was blue.