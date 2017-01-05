Deceased man found in downtown Kelowna identified

Police have identified the deceased man found in downtown Kelowna Tuesday as 39-year-old Benjamin Reichert.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP investigating body discovery

His body was discovered at around 5:30 p.m. on a section of a vacant lot near Prospera Place.

Reichert was reported missing January 2.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Benjamin’s family and friends during this difficult time,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

Foul play has been ruled out and the investigation has now been passed over to the BC Coroners Service.