2 Toronto men charged, 2 more wanted in kidnapping of woman from home

TORONTO – Police in Toronto say two men have been arrested and they’re looking for two others in a kidnapping investigation.

They say four men allegedly forced their way into a 25-year-old woman’s downtown Toronto home on Dec. 19, then allegedly forced her into a car and drove her to various locations in the city, switching cars several times.

Investigators allege all of her identification, debit and credit cards were stolen, money was withdrawn from her accounts, and an attempt was made to force her into the sex trade.

0105 10:44 2 Men Arr. In Kdnp Invst, Lake Shore Blvd W & Bathurst St…anding Men Rlsd https://t.co/eOvnYlhizq — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) January 5, 2017

They say she was allegedly held captive for more than eight hours.

Two Toronto men – 26-year-old Lisbon Durham and 25-year-old Alex Fredericks – face charges that include kidnapping, forcible confinement, robbery and trafficking in persons.

Two other Toronto men – 23-year-old Kirk Hosten-Alexander and 26-year-old Rayan Graham – are wanted on similar charges.

Nick Westoll contributed to this report