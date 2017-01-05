Following salt chaos on day 1, City of Vancouver to hand out new supply

The City of Vancouver is going to be handing out new salt supplies to residents on Thursday.

Day one of the initiative didn’t go too smoothly however. Long lines formed earlier in the day but some of the salt piles had already disappeared overnight with some jumping the gun and picking it up before the 9 a.m. start.

READ MORE: Vancouver fire halls run out of free salt

Police were called in at two fire halls on Wednesday afternoon when crowds got too large and tempers began to flare.

The salt supplies that were delivered on Wednesday didn’t last too long. Some were replaced later in the day however.

As salt started to run out yesterday an ad popped up on Craigslist selling salt for $80.

There has been some indication this ad was a prank, given the frenzy over the salt supplies on Tuesday.

Really? This guy has Craigslist ad selling free salt from a Van Fire Hall. #Notcool pic.twitter.com/fZc9z8kbwl — Jill Bennett (@jillreports) January 4, 2017

The salt will be available at the same ten fire halls as yesterday between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. If necessary, salt will also be delivered again before 4 p.m.

Here are the ten locations where residents can get salt on Wednesday.

Fire Hall #3 – 2801 Quebec St.

Fire Hall #4 – 1475 W. 10th Ave.

Fire Hall #7 – 1090 Haro St.

Fire Hall #12 – 2460 Balaclava St.

Fire Hall #13 – 4013 Prince Albert St.

Fire Hall #14 – 2804 Venables St.

Fire Hall #15 – 3003 E. 22nd Ave.

Fire Hall #17 – 7070 Knight St.

Fire Hall #19 – 4396 W. 12th Ave.

Fire Hall #22 – 1005 W. 59th Ave.

Residents are being asked to bring their bucket and shovel and only take one bucket of salt each.

Update: no more salt will be sent to @VanFireRescue halls today. Look for 2 deliveries tomorrow (Thu Jan 5) in morn & afternoon. #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/XWAhMJpmVn — City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) January 4, 2017

The City of New Westminster is also handing out a free mix of sand and salt to residents today. They will provide one bucket per resident and it will be available at the city works yard in the 900-block of 1st Street.