Massive LED lighting display on Edmonton Tower sparks interest

A massive LED billboard on the north side of the Edmonton Tower has garnered interest from Edmontonians, but those behind the display are remaining tight-lipped about the project.

The 29-storey Edmonton Tower, located in Ice District, was constructed with an LED lighting system at the top of it, capable of transmitting images on the face of the glass, according to ONE Properties, the developer of the office building.

Tests are underway on the display, which was lit up Tuesday night with copper and blue – the colours of the Edmonton Oilers. On Wednesday morning, a giant Canadian flag was projected on the high rise.

While ONE Properties wouldn’t provide many details about what the display will be used for, it said it is part of the overall district-wide visual concept. ONE Properties said OEG will be involved in the project, set to be officially unveiled in the next couple of months.

It’s not known if the display will show ads or if it will be used to coincide with local, national or international events.

Late last year, City of Edmonton staff began moving into their new home in the Edmonton Tower.

