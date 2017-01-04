Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign Dominique Davis, Gerrard Sheppard

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have locked up a quarterback for the upcoming season – but not the one many were hoping for.

The team inked pending free agent Dominique Davis to a new deal on Wednesday. Davis started one game in his two-year career with the Bombers. The American went 16-for-25 for 169 yards in Winnipeg’s 21-11 loss to the Toronto Argonauts on Nov. 6, 2015.

“(Dominique) is a quarterback who has continued to grow in our organization,“ said Bombers General Manager Kyle Walters in a statement.

“He’s a mobile quarterback with a strong arm and has the attitude we look for in our players.

Winnipeg entered the off-season with none of its quarterbacks under contract. Walters said in November extending starter Matt Nichols was one of his top priorities this winter but mentioned negotiations may not go smoothly.

“I want Nichols as our quarterback next year but players have agents to handle these types of things for him,” said Walters. “I’ve dealt with (his agent) in the past. He’ll dig his heals in and we’ll be back and forth.”

The Bombers also re-signed pending free agent wide receiver Gerrard Sheppard. The 26-year-old American caught 13 passes for 118 yards in seven games last season. He previously spent time with the NFL’s Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens.

“Gerrard is a physical receiver who can not only catch the football but is an excellent blocker downfield, “ said Walters. “His physicality and willingness to do whatever is asked of him is a credit to his character.”

Winnipeg now has 16 players who can become free agents on Feb. 14.