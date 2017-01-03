Winnipeg Blue Bombers lock up Justin Medlock, Stanley Bryant

WINNIPEG – Kicker Justin Medlock and offensive lineman Stanley Bryant will remain Winnipeg Blue Bombers after finalizing a restructure of their contracts.

Both players were set to become free agents next month. The team renegotiated their deals this past season to provide salary cap relief.

“Once we started getting a few injuries, I approached those two guys and asked if they would mind just changing a couple things around,” said Bombers general manager Kyle Walters in November. “They were more than happy to help out.”

RELATED: Busy off-season awaits Winnipeg Blue Bombers G.M. Kyle Walters

Medlock was named the CFL’s top special teams player in 2016 following a record-breaking season. The 33-year-old set a new league mark by hitting 60 of his 68 field goal attempts. He also broke the Bombers’ record for most points in a season with 227.

Bryant has started every game since initially signing with the Bombers in 2015. With his help, Winnipeg finished this past season tied for third in the league in sacks allowed with 35.

The Bombers now have 18 players who can become free agents on Feb. 14.