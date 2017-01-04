Saskatoon Blades double up Brandon Wheat Kings 4-2
A A
Libor Hajek struck twice, including the winner, as the Saskatoon Blades doubled up the Brandon Wheat Kings 4-2 on Tuesday.
Jesse Shynkaruk and Braylon Shmyr also scored for the Blades (15-20-6).
READ MORE: Minulin scores OT winner as Swift Current Broncos topple Saskatoon Blades 5-4
Connor Gutenberg and Jordan Wharrie replied for Brandon (18-16-4).
The Blades play the Warriors next in Moose Jaw, Sask., on Friday.
With files from Global News
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments