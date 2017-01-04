Saskatoon Blades double up Brandon Wheat Kings 4-2

Libor Hajek struck twice, including the winner, as the Saskatoon Blades doubled up the Brandon Wheat Kings 4-2 on Tuesday.

Jesse Shynkaruk and Braylon Shmyr also scored for the Blades (15-20-6).

Connor Gutenberg and Jordan Wharrie replied for Brandon (18-16-4).

The Blades play the Warriors next in Moose Jaw, Sask., on Friday.

