January 4, 2017 6:52 am
Updated: January 4, 2017 6:53 am

Saskatoon Blades double up Brandon Wheat Kings 4-2

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Saskatoon Blades doubled up the Brandon Wheat Kings 4-2 at Westman Place on Tuesday.

Libor Hajek struck twice, including the winner, as the Saskatoon Blades doubled up the Brandon Wheat Kings 4-2 on Tuesday.

Jesse Shynkaruk and Braylon Shmyr also scored for the Blades (15-20-6).

Connor Gutenberg and Jordan Wharrie replied for Brandon (18-16-4).

The Blades play the Warriors next in Moose Jaw, Sask., on Friday.

With files from Global News

© 2017 The Canadian Press

