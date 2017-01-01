Minulin scores OT winner as Swift Current Broncos topple Saskatoon Blades 5-4

Artyom Minulin scored 2:53 into overtime as the Swift Current Broncos stifled Saskatoon’s comeback for a 5-4 victory over the Blades on Sunday in Western Hockey League action.

Glenn Gawdin had a hat trick for Swift Current (21-11-7) and Conner Chaulk also scored.

Braylon Shmyr scored twice and added an assist for the Blades (14-20-6), who rallied from a 4-2 deficit to tie the game in the third period. Caleb Fantillo and Jesse Shynkaruk, with the tying goal 15:43 into the third, also scored.

Broncos goaltender Travis Child made 38 saves. Saskatoon’s Logan Flodell stopped 26 shots in the losing effort.

The Blades play the Wheat Kings next in Brandon, Man., on Tuesday.

