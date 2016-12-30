Sports
Memorial unveiled for 4 Swift Current Broncos players killed 30 years ago

Blake-Lough By Reporter  Global News

A memorial honouring four Swift Current Broncos players killed in a bus crash 30 years ago today was unveiled to family members, alumni and the public on Friday.

On Dec. 30, 1986, Trent Kresse, 20, of Kindersley; Scott Kruger, 19, of Swift Current; Chris Mantyka, 19, of Saskatoon; and Brent Ruff, 16, of Warburg, Alta.,died when the team bus slid off the Trans Canada highway just minutes outside of Swift Current, Sask., at the start of a road trip.

In the years following the crash, Swift Current resident Bill Lee pushed to have a memorial dedicated to the hockey players erected at or near the crash site.

After a number of unsuccessful attempts, Lee finally managed to secure enough funds through donations, sponsorships and golf tournaments to build the monument.

He was also donated a piece of land near the crash site, a few kilometres east of Swift Current.

On Friday, relatives of the young hockey players were escorted from the city hockey rink to the memorial site and given a chance to view the monument privately.

A ceremony honouring the players will take place Friday evening ahead of the Broncos’ home game against the Saskatoon Blades.

Global News