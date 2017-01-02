Icy roads around Metro Vancouver making driving treacherous Monday morning

Icy roads are making driving treacherous in some parts of Metro Vancouver Monday morning.

There are reports of icy side streets in a number of areas and drivers are urged to slow down and leave space between vehicles.

Drive with caution the roads are icy all around Metro Vancouver. A number of areas don't have power so watch for uncontrolled intersections — GlobalBCtraffic (@GlobalBCtraffic) January 2, 2017

These icy streets are a result of a New Year’s Eve snowstorm on the South Coast that left tens of customers without power.

Just over 3,000 customers are still without power this morning due to the storm.

The bad weather also created dozens of delays for New Leaf passengers at Abbotsford Airport.

Conditions are not expected to improve this week with temperatures forecast to stay around the freezing mark.