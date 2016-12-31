Snow falling around Metro Vancouver on New Year’s Eve

Vancouverites will be ringing in 2017 under a light blanket of snow.

Snow has been falling throughout Saturday in many municipalities around Metro Vancouver, including North and West Vancouver, Burnaby, the Tri-Cities, Surrey and the Fraser Valley, with several centimetres sticking to the ground.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning at 4 p.m. for the area, advising that a further five centimetres of snow is expected into the evening.

Some areas like Richmond and lower elevations may receive only rain or a rain/snow mix.

The snow could make travelling on major routes dangerous. Homeowners and businesses should also make sure sidewalks and pathways on or outside their properties have been cleared of all snow and slush.

In Vancouver, all sidewalks and pathways must be cleared of snow by 10 a.m. the day after a snowfall or property owners could incur a $250 fine.

New Year’s Eve Celebrations

The snow will not be affecting the planned New Year’s Eve celebration and fireworks at Canada Place in Downtown Vancouver. Organizers are encouraging visitors to bundle up in appropriate clothing.

While all public transit is free between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m. Saturday night, commuters should check schedules and routes prior to heading out as the snow could affect some trips. Some routes to Simon Fraser University have already been suspended due to road conditions.