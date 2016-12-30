Preparations underway for busy New Year’s Eve in downtown Edmonton

New Year’s Eve is right around the corner and it’s going to be a busy night in downtown Edmonton.

From restaurants and bars, to the Edmonton Oilers game and festivities in Churchill Square, tens of thousands of people are expected to descend on the downtown core to celebrate in one way or another.

Preparations are well underway in Churchill Square, where at least 20,000 people are expected to ring in 2017.

“We’re setting up the stage, which is on hydraulics,” said Michael Kurylo, who is part of the crew doing the set up and take down, “The whole intention is to get as much set up today with the sound, lighting, video wall that we’re putting up at the back of the stage. Then we’ve got other companies coming in to set up the tents.”

The fun begins at 6 p.m., with two fireworks displays – one at 8:30 p.m. and another at midnight.

“This year’s extra special because we’re kicking of Canada 150 and Canada’s 150th anniversary,” Tannia Franke, supervisor of the activities in Churchill Square, said.

READ MORE: 10 ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in and around Edmonton

The fireworks at 8:30 p.m. are meant for those with young families but will also coincide with the stroke of midnight in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada’s first time zone to ring in 2017. This year, the fireworks will be shot off from the north end of Churchill Square, rather than over the library.

“Both shows will be grand,” Franke said.

Restaurant preparations

Down the street at Sabor, one of the many downtown Edmonton restaurants ready to take in the New Year’s Eve crowds, preparations have been underway for weeks.

“It’s kind of a big deal so it takes a lot of preparation for sure to pull it off and to do it right,” owner Chris Mena said. “This year with the added excitement of Rogers Place being just down the street and with an actual hockey game going on it kind of ups the stakes.”

READ MORE: How to prevent or cure a nasty New Year’s hangover

The popular restaurant will have two dinner seatings in order to accommodate the hockey crowd, music from a live band and a dance with a live DJ. Walks-ins are also welcome at the restaurant’s tapas bar.

“Our fridges and freezers and coolers are stuffed to the rafters,” Mena said.

“We look forward to it but then we need about three days to recover,” he added with a laugh.

Getting to and from downtown Edmonton

Several road closures will be in place due to the festivities in Churchill Square. Because of the event night at Rogers Place, parking with ePark downtown will be $3.50 an hour from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

READ MORE: Parking downtown Edmonton just got more expensive on Rogers Place event nights

With the added crowd taking in the hockey game at Rogers Place, people are encouraged to take transit downtown, which will be free throughout the city from 6 p.m. to 3:30 a.m.

Tips to avoid a pricey ride home

New Year’s Eve is one of the busiest nights of the year for local cab and ride-share companies like Uber and TappCar.

You may remember a story Global News brought you last year, which saw an Edmonton man receive a $1,100 Uber bill on New Year’s Eve.

READ MORE: $1,100 Uber bill has Edmonton man calling for change

The costly ride was due to the company’s surge pricing. Uber came out with a reminder Friday that higher fares will be in place this New Year’s Eve from midnight to 3 a.m.

“During times of high demand, fares increase (via an algorithm) to help ensure a driver is always nearby and you can get a ride if you need one,” Uber said in an email to Global News.

“When fares are higher than usual, you’ll be notified and asked to confirm in (the) app and if it’s out of your price range – you can always check back later.”

READ MORE: Car service Uber costs more during busier periods

Uber said it will provide customers will a fare up front, before they request a ride, so they can approve the fare in advance.