10 ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2016 in Edmonton

New Year’s Eve is just over a week away. Do you have plans yet? If not, here are 10 ways you can ring in 2017 with a bang in the Edmonton area.

When: 6 p.m. – 12:15 a.m.

Where: Churchill Square

Cost: Free

Family-friendly events kick off in Churchill Square at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31, with magicians, balloon artists and live music inside city hall. Outdoor events include games, free skate rentals and bannock making.

There will be two fireworks shows, one at 8:30 p.m. for families with young children and another show at midnight. Road closures and sidewalk closures will be in place, details of which can be found on the city’s website.

Festivities wrap up after the fireworks display.

Watch the Edmonton fireworks from the comfort of your own home

When: Midnight

Where: Your home

Cost: Free

Global Edmonton weather specialist Margeaux Morin will be live in Churchill Square during Global News at 11 on Dec. 31. The newscast will be extended past midnight so viewers can watch the fireworks display live from the comfort of their own homes.

You can also watch the fireworks display live online at Globalnews.ca/edmonton as soon as it starts.

When: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Broadmoor Lake Park, Community Centre and Festival Place

Cost: Free

The fun begins in Sherwood Park at 4 p.m. with sleigh rides, fire dancing and figure skating performances. A fireworks display starts at 8 p.m.

When: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Heritage Park

Cost: Free

Live entertainment, skating and horse-drawn wagon rides are on the entertainment bill in Stony Plain on New Year’s Eve. The fun starts at 6 p.m. and wraps up at 8:45 p.m. with a fireworks show.

When: 8:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Mission Hill

Cost: Free

Hot chocolate will be served for families in St. Albert on New Year’s Eve. Ring in 2017 with a fireworks display at 8:30 p.m.

When: 6 p.m. to midnight

Where: West Edmonton Mall World Waterpark

Cost: Presale tickets start at $30 per person.

The waterpark in West Edmonton Mall will hold a family-friendly beach ball event, starting at 6 p.m. The night will end with a bang with an indoor fireworks show.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Muttart Conservatory

Cost: Regular admission

Ring in the new year every hour, on the hour at the Muttart Conservatory on Dec. 31. Live music and arts and crafts will be available for everyone to enjoy.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Regular ticket prices apply

The Edmonton Oilers play the Vancouver Canucks in a New Year’s Eve game at 8 p.m. at Rogers Place.

When: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Victoria Park

Cost: Free

The IceWay skating trail in Victoria Park opens Friday, Dec. 23. Why not spend New Year’s Eve skating with the family at the IceWay or at any one of Edmonton’s public staking rinks?

When: Noon to 10 p.m.

Where: Hawrelak Park

Cost: Tickets range in price from $11.95 to $20.

Back by popular demand, the Ice Castle in Hawrelak Park will open on Dec. 30. Organizers recommend buying tickets online in advance because they sell out quickly.

