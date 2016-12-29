Regina Police, SWAT surround home on Broder Street

A large police operation in Regina’s Core neighbourhood kept many residents inside their houses, and blocked some from getting home.

Regina Police and a SWAT vehicle pulled up to a home on the 2000 block of Broder Street just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

Officers had Broder Street blocked off, restricting drivers and foot traffic while they surrounded a home.

Officers were calling for occupants to exit the building and surrender.

They cleared the scene just after 6 p.m., and all residents were allowed to return home at that time.

Police haven’t issued an official comment on the situation. They say they’re working on laying charges, and will be updating the public Friday.