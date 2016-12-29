RCMP seek information about hitchhiker struck and killed east of Edmonton

Strathcona County RCMP are asking for the public for help in tracking down information about a 28-year-old man who was struck and killed while walking on Highway 21 early Wednesday morning.

Phoenix Taypayosatum of Camrose, Alta. has been identified as the victim.

Police said Taypayosatum was walking along Highway 21 near Township Road 520 when he was struck by a northbound vehicle. Officers were called to the scene at around 3:45 a.m.

RCMP believe Taypayosatum was hitchhiking from Edmonton to Camrose and are asking anyone who may have picked him up to contact police.

Police also hope to speak to anyone who may have seen him between 9 p.m. Dec. 27 and 3:45 a.m. Dec. 28.

RCMP said Taypayosatum is about 6’0″ tall with a slender build. He was wearing dark blue jeans, a navy 3/4 length jacket, a grey scarf and black gloves.

Anyone with information about Taypayosatum is asked to contact Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741.