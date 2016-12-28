Highway 21 closed after pedestrian killed in crash south of Sherwood Park

A pedestrian was killed in a collision on Highway 21 south of Sherwood Park, resulting in the closure of a stretch of the highway.

Strathcona County RCMP did not specify when the collision happened or if there were any other injuries. Investigators were on scene Wednesday morning, about five kilometers south of Sherwood Park.

Traffic is being re-rerouted on Highway 21 from Township Road 522 south to Highway 14. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the investigation into the fatal collision takes place.

No further details were provided.

Sherwood Park is directly east of Edmonton.

