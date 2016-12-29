Alcohol possible factor in Saskatoon crash involving young children

Saskatoon police believe alcohol was a factor after the driver of a vehicle with two young passengers onboard crashed over the noon hour.

Police said they were alerted to a car being driven erratically on Thursday at around 12:30 p.m. CT.

Witnesses told police the vehicle was heading southbound on Avenue C North when it stuck a pole and then a vehicle in the area of Circle Drive North.

Responding officers arrested the 31-year-old woman driver.

Two boys in the vehicle, 6 and 7, were not injured.

Police said charges are pending against the driver.