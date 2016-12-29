Crime
December 29, 2016 4:49 pm
Updated: December 29, 2016 4:50 pm

Alcohol possible factor in Saskatoon crash involving young children

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Police say alcohol could be a factor in crash on Avenue C North after a driver with two young passengers onboard strikes a pole then another vehicle.

File / Global News
Saskatoon police believe alcohol was a factor after the driver of a vehicle with two young passengers onboard crashed over the noon hour.

Police said they were alerted to a car being driven erratically on Thursday at around 12:30 p.m. CT.

Witnesses told police the vehicle was heading southbound on Avenue C North when it stuck a pole and then a vehicle in the area of Circle Drive North.

Responding officers arrested the 31-year-old woman driver.

Two boys in the vehicle, 6 and 7, were not injured.

Police said charges are pending against the driver.

