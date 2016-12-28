Entertainment
December 28, 2016 6:37 pm
Updated: December 28, 2016 6:44 pm

Debbie Reynolds, mother of Carrie Fisher, hospitalized: reports

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

Debbie Reynolds poses in the press room at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
A A

Actress Debbie Reynolds was rushed to hospital Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Reynolds, 84, was said to be at her son Todd Fisher’s home in Beverly Hills making funeral arrangements for her daughter Carrie Fisher, according to TMZ.

Emergency vehicles were at Todd Fisher’s home Wednesday afternoon, a source confirmed to ET Canada.

The Los Angeles Fire Department told ET Canada the person who was transported to hospital was in “fair to serious” condition.

Carrie Fisher died Tuesday at the age of 60, four days after suffering a heart attack aboard an airline flight.

READ MORE: Carrie Fisher remembered as mental health champion

Reynolds, a notable actress in her own right, has been nominated for her work on both screen and stage. Some of her Hollywood hits include Singin’ in the Rain, How the West Was Won and The Unsinkable Molly Brown for which she was nominated for an Academy Award.

More to follow…

Global News

© 2016 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Carrie Fisher
Debbie Reynolds
Debbie Reynolds hospitalized
Debbie Reynolds rushed to hospital
How the West Was Won
Singin' in the Rain
Todd Fisher

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News