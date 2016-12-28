Debbie Reynolds, mother of Carrie Fisher, hospitalized: reports

Actress Debbie Reynolds was rushed to hospital Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Reynolds, 84, was said to be at her son Todd Fisher’s home in Beverly Hills making funeral arrangements for her daughter Carrie Fisher, according to TMZ.

Emergency vehicles were at Todd Fisher’s home Wednesday afternoon, a source confirmed to ET Canada.

The Los Angeles Fire Department told ET Canada the person who was transported to hospital was in “fair to serious” condition.

Carrie Fisher died Tuesday at the age of 60, four days after suffering a heart attack aboard an airline flight.

Reynolds, a notable actress in her own right, has been nominated for her work on both screen and stage. Some of her Hollywood hits include Singin’ in the Rain, How the West Was Won and The Unsinkable Molly Brown for which she was nominated for an Academy Award.

