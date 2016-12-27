Winnipeg residential parking ban starting Wednesday
A A
WINNIPEG — The City of Winnipeg’s snow clearing crews will be plowing residential streets starting Wednesday evening.
The residential parking ban will be starting at 7 p.m.
To find your snow zone, visit the city’s address search tool.
Residential Parking Ban Schedule
Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29.
D, G, H, P, R, V
Thursday, Dec. 29 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
C, F, I, K, N, S, U
Thursday, Dec. 29 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30.
B, J, L, M, O, Q, T
Friday, Dec. 30 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
A
Friday, Dec. 30 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.
E
© 2016 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments