Winnipeg residential parking ban starting Wednesday

WINNIPEG — The City of Winnipeg’s snow clearing crews will be plowing residential streets starting Wednesday evening.

The residential parking ban will be starting at 7 p.m.

To find your snow zone, visit the city’s address search tool.

Residential Parking Ban Schedule

Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29.

D, G, H, P, R, V

Thursday, Dec. 29 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

C, F, I, K, N, S, U

Thursday, Dec. 29 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30.

B, J, L, M, O, Q, T

Friday, Dec. 30 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A

Friday, Dec. 30 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.

E