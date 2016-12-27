Crews busy cleaning Winnipeg after blizzard

WINNIPEG – The City of Winnipeg is once again asking people to stay home if they can after the blizzard brought more than 20 centimeters of snow to the city.

About 400 pieces of heavy equipment are out clearing snowy streets on Tuesday.

Clean up crews started clearing back lanes on Tuesday at 7 a.m. and will continue for the rest of the week.

Crews have been plowing sidewalks since 7 p.m. on Monday.

The annual Snow Route Parking Ban is in effect until Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 2 a.m. until 7 a.m.