City says Winnipeggers should stay off roads

WINNIPEG — The City of Winnipeg is urging people to stay home Boxing Day after a blizzard dumped about 20 centimetres of snow on southern Manitoba.

City snow clearing crews were busy all morning unclogging the snowy streets, but residential streets haven’t been cleared yet. The city has been focusing on main roadways and bus routes.

Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service response times have slowed down Boxing Day. Public Works crews are on standby in case emergency crews need help responding to a call.

Winnipeg Transit is experiencing slower service because of the snow. Anyone taking the bus Monday should allow themselves extra time.

Handi-Transit has cancelled all trips except for dialysis appointments.

Recycling and garbage collection is delayed due to the snow. If Monday is your day for collection, leave your carts out until they’re collected. If your carts haven’t been picked up by 9 p.m., put them out at 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

CAA Manitoba expects to respond to about 600 members by the end of the day.