Stuck in Winnipeg: flights cancelled, major highways closed outside city

Highways heading out of Winnipeg are closed on Boxing Day morning as a blizzard delivering more than 20 centimetres of snow rolls through southern Manitoba.

A blizzard warning is in effect for Winnipeg with blowing snow expected until noon.

According to Environment Canada, which has issued a winter storm warning for the area, wind gusts will be picking up to 60 kilometres per hour, and temperatures will drop throughout the day to -14 C.

Here’s a look at what’s closed: (list is subject to change)

Highway 1 to Brandon is closed at the Perimeter Highway.

Highway 59 is closed from Winnipeg to the U.S. border.

Highway 75 is closed heading to the U.S. border.

Highway 200 is closed from the Perimeter Highway to St. Adolph.

Highway 1 East is closed to the Ontario border.

More information on highway conditions can be found at the government website here.

RELATED: Private plow companies reserving extra space for Christmas blizzard

In addition, most flights out of James Richardson International Airport that were supposed to leave this morning have been cancelled. If you’re flying today, the Winnipeg Airport Authority suggested checking with your airline before you leave and to make sure you have plenty of time to get to the airport.

FYI: the airport remains open but some flights have been cancelled. Check with your airline or waa.ca to stay up-to-date! #Winnipeg #mbstorm — Winnipeg Airport (@YWGairport) December 25, 2016

*With files from Rebecca Joseph